Max B Reflects on Mac Miller and His Influence on a New Generation of Artists

Max B is opening up about his connection to Mac Miller and the impact his music has had on younger rappers who grew up listening to him. Speaking with Billboard, Max said that while he did not know Miller very well, their brief conversations left a strong impression.

“I did not know Mac too well personally, but we spoke a couple times before he passed away,” Max said. “I know he was a big fan, I am a fan of his as well. You hear the music incorporated with the pain, so these is musical guys. I kinda feel like musical guys adapt to my style.”

Max noted that two of Pittsburgh’s biggest stars, Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa, have both cited him as an influence. He and Miller built a relationship before Miller’s 2018 death, and Wiz has publicly acknowledged Max’s impact on his sound multiple times.