Paris Jackson Vows to Continue Fight Against Michael Jackson Estate Executors

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is pushing back against a recent legal setback in her efforts to have the executors of her father’s estate removed.

Last week, Jackson faced a ruling that not only denied her petition to oust the current executors but also ordered her to pay their legal fees. However, Jackson remains undeterred, vowing to continue her legal fight.

In a statement provided to People, a spokesperson for Paris Jackson clarified the next steps in the legal process.

“This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behavior displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly,” the spokesperson stated. “We will be submitting an updated filing shortly.”

The statement makes it clear that Jackson and her legal team view the recent ruling as a temporary hurdle related to technical filing matters rather than a definitive decision on the core issues of her complaint against the executors. This signals her commitment to pursuing the matter until she achieves a resolution she believes ensures the fair treatment of her family and the estate.