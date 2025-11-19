Porsha Williams Questioned by Federal Agents After Incident on Delta Flight

Reality television star Porsha Williams was questioned by federal agents in Atlanta following a mysterious incident that occurred on a Delta flight traveling from Las Vegas.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night, November 16th, on a flight bound for Atlanta. Footage obtained by TMZ shows Williams exiting the plane in a fur coat and Uggs, seemingly unfazed by the situation. She was accompanied by an officer, whom she appeared to speak with shortly after deplaning.

Law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). A spokesperson for Delta Airlines confirmed that two customers on the flight were spoken to by cabin crew, but the flight continued and landed without any issue.

The incident has drawn the attention of federal authorities. A spokesperson for FBI Atlanta told TMZ that the bureau is “aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person.” They added that the FBI is currently looking into whether any federal charges may or may not apply.

At this time, the exact nature of the disturbance on Porsha Williams’ flight remains unclear.