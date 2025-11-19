Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari HP Unveil Las Vegas Special Edition Sunglasses

To celebrate the high-octane excitement of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Ray-Ban has teamed up with Scuderia Ferrari HP to unveil the exclusive Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari Las Vegas Special Edition sunglasses.

The campaign for this limited-edition release is fronted by Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, spotlighting a bold square-framed design defined by a distinctive sweat-bar detail. This unique feature is a fusion of Ferrari’s high-performance engineering and Ray-Ban’s timeless aesthetic.

Drawing inspiration directly from the exhilarating spirit of Las Vegas, the model embodies the thrill of high-speed precision and the vibrant energy of the city’s iconic night race. The glasses are crafted for speed and precision, reflecting the confidence of the drivers who rule the track. Each pair underscores the exclusivity and craftsmanship behind the design, arriving in premium packaging with a dedicated sleeve.

The special-edition model (0RB3776M) starts at $289 and is available in five distinct colorways: red, gunmetal, rose gold, silver, and black, with a choice of gradient and polarized lens options. The Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari Las Vegas Special Edition is available for purchase on Ray-Ban.com.