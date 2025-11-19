Tina Knowles Pays Tribute to BeyHive Fan Sydney Hardeman After Her Passing

Tina Knowles is honoring a beloved member of the BeyHive, Sydney Hardeman, who tragically died by suicide earlier this month. Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, Knowles posted a clip from Beychella that captured Hardeman’s viral reaction during Beyoncé’s historic performance.

“So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the lord,” Knowles wrote. “My love goes out to her family and friends, and all the Beehive members that knew and loved her.”

Knowles reflected on how Hardeman’s expressions and photos from Coachella made her memorable within the fan community, adding that although she didn’t know her personally, the loss feels deeply painful.

“My prayers up for her family,” she continued.

You can see her full post below.