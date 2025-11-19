Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Dropped Her Debut Album ‘Ill Na Na’ 29 Years Ago

On this date twenty nine years ago, Brooklyn’s own Foxy Brown stepped into the spotlight with the release of her debut album Ill Na Na, a project that helped redefine the voice, tone, and presence of women in hip hop. Introduced to the world through her breakout appearance alongside Jay Z on the classic “Ain’t No Nigga”, Foxy entered Def Jam as the label’s young queen and arrived one week after her former friend Lil Kim released her own landmark debut. The comparison was immediate, but Foxy charted her own path with confidence and lyrical finesse.

The album’s first single, “Get Me Home” featuring Blackstreet, arrived on September 15, 1996 and quickly climbed to number forty two on the Billboard Hot 100. The second single, “I Will Be” featuring Jay Z, dropped on March 4, 1997 and became Foxy’s highest charting single, reaching number seven on the Hot 100. Both records carried her voice across radio, clubs, and music video countdowns throughout the late nineties.

Ill Na Na featured guest appearances from Blackstreet, Havoc, Method Man, Kid Capri, and Jay Z, with most of the production handled by the Trackmasters. Their polished sound paired with Foxy’s raw attitude created an album that blended street talk, fashion, glamour, and grit, giving young women across the culture a new blueprint for style and strength. The project was re released in the year nineteen ninety seven and continued to build momentum as Foxy’s star rose.

Foxy Brown emerged as a fashion icon, a lyrical force, and a defining voice for a generation of girls who saw power in her delivery and pride in her presence. Ill Na Na remains a cornerstone of women’s empowerment in hip hop, a reminder of the era when Fox Boogie stepped into the game and made the entire industry pay attention.

Salute to the Brooklyn Bombshell who opened doors, shaped culture, and influenced countless women who came after her. Never forget.