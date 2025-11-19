Ye Draws Massive Demand in Mexico City as Fans Rush for an Added Show

Ye is gearing up for a major comeback on stage with back to back live dates at Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico City on January 30 and 31, 2024. The first night’s tickets went live on November 18 and disappeared almost instantly, which opened the door for a second performance. Seats for the January 31 event are still up for grabs as fans look to witness Ye at one of the city’s most historic arenas.

These Mexico City appearances follow planned shows in Johannesburg and São Paulo as part of a broader international schedule. Officials in Brazil have already issued warnings regarding the possibility of Ye performing his track titled “Heil Hitler.” Local laws in Brazil forbid any expression viewed as supportive of Nazi ideology, and authorities have made it clear that performing the song could expose him to prosecution. The caution has brought new attention to Ye’s choices as he prepares for stages around the world.

Alongside the build up for these concerts, Ye has been engaging in a public process aimed at repairing past harm. In a recent meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, he revisited earlier antisemitic comments and expressed remorse for the pain they caused. “I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability,” Ye said in a shared video of their conversation. He also noted that the challenges he experiences with bipolar disorder often distort his understanding of the consequences of his words.

Ye offered a metaphor that reflected the shift in his perspective. “If you left the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room,” he said, “then when you get back it is your responsibility because that is your job.” The moment stood out as one of his most direct attempts in recent years to confront the impact of his actions as he moves toward a global return.