A$AP Rocky Says Fans Will Finally Get “Don’t Be Dumb” In 2025

Take this with a grain of salt. A$AP Rocky has confirmed that listeners will not have to wait much longer for his long teased album titled Don’t Be Dumb. While he has consistently avoided giving a firm date, a new Vanity Fair feature has provided the clearest indication yet that the project will arrive in 2025.

During the conversation with actors Callum Turner, LaKeith Stanfield, Glen Powell, and Jeremy Allen White, Rocky offered rare insight into where the album stands. He revealed that composer Danny Elfman worked with him on several tracks and said, “We have something special in the works that I expect to share with fans before the year’s end.” His comments hinted at a bold creative direction without locking in a specific rollout.

Rocky has made it clear he no longer wants to commit to public timelines. After delaying the album in 2024, he suggested in an interview with Numéro Magazine that a surprise release might be the best approach. He said, “To be honest, I do not want to discuss release dates any longer. I believe it is best to let the music resonate naturally. One day you will simply wake up to exciting news. I regretted giving dates last time, and I want to ensure you enjoy the album when it finally arrives.”

Music is not his only focus. Rocky has been expanding into acting and told Vanity Fair that he views it as an extension of his creative universe. He said, “Acting is simply another facet of the expansive world of the arts. I consider myself a Renaissance man, driven by a long standing passion for pursuing diverse acting roles.”

Most recently, he appeared alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest. Reflecting on the experience, he explained, “Being around established figures is invaluable. I absorb their wisdom every time. I aspire to combine that knowledge with my own journey and perhaps one day be considered that wise and timeless presence while still embracing my youthful charm.”

With new music and film work on the horizon, Rocky continues shaping a career that moves freely between creative disciplines. Fans waiting for Don’t Be Dumb now have something solid to hold onto as anticipation builds for 2025.