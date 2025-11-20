Bizzy Bone Says Cleveland Show Will Mark The Final Bow For Bone Thugs N Harmony’s Full Lineup

Bizzy Bone has made it clear that a major chapter in Bone Thugs N Harmony’s history is coming to an end. In a direct message shared on his Gram Story on November 15, he told fans that the group’s upcoming Cleveland concert will be the last time all five original members perform together.

Using his handle @mrmccane, Bizzy wrote, “One more show with Bone Thugs N Harmony. One last show with all original members. Eleven twenty nine twenty five. After that, no more. Since we cannot seem to stop lying. How bow dat.” His words landed with unmistakable finality ahead of the homecoming event scheduled for November 29 at The Agora.

The concert is promoted as a full reunion with Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh N Bone, and Wish Bone all sharing the stage. Bizzy’s message, however, positioned the moment as a true farewell rather than a simple nostalgic gathering. By repeating phrases like “one more show” and “one last show,” he made it clear that this lineup is nearing its definitive conclusion.

His closing remark, “After that, no more,” carried the tone of someone who has reached a limit. Bizzy has long been open about the internal strain that has followed the group through decades of success, and his all caps delivery read like a final declaration that he is done navigating those long standing tensions.

For fans, the Cleveland date now stands as a historic send off for one of Hip Hop’s most influential collectives.