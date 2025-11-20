Brandon T. Jackson Makes History with First-Ever Stand-Up Special on Zeus Network

Actor and comedian Brandon T. Jackson is making history with the premiere of his new stand-up special, Chest Out, debuting on November 23rd exclusively on Zeus Network. Directed by Tony Pape, this marks the first time a stand-up comedy special has ever premiered on the rapidly growing streaming platform, signifying Zeus Network’s expansion into original, long-form comedy.

Jackson, known for standout roles in films like Tropic Thunder, Percy Jackson, and Lottery Ticket, returns to the stage with a performance shaped by his personal growth and spiritual awakening.

In Chest Out, Brandon is at his sharpest, diving headfirst into the chaos, comedy, and transformations that have defined his recent journey—from the highs and lows of Hollywood to internal battles that have reshaped his perspective. The special promises raw honesty, electrifying energy, and the charisma audiences expect, now amplified by maturity and a deeper sense of identity.

The special is described as more than just comedy; it’s a declaration and a moment of reclaiming power and purpose. Chest Out aims to position Brandon firmly back into the comedy spotlight while blazing an innovative path for entertainment on the Zeus Network.