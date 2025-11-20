Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested At ATL Airport On Theft Charges

A former cast member of The Real Housewives of the Potomac is in custody after being arrested by police at the Atlanta airport.

Records from the Fulton County Jail show that Mia Fields Thornton is facing a felony charge of theft by taking.

According to Atlanta police, officers assigned to Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport were called to the Customs and Border Protection office after officials reported a wanted person, who was later confirmed to be Fields Thornton.

A police report obtained by CBS News Atlanta states that Fields Thornton is accused of stealing furniture from a condo she was renting on Marietta Street. The management company for the building told officers that Fields Thornton and a man identified as Jared McGriff suddenly moved out of the unit during the night on October twenty eighth and took the furniture and television with them.

Police say the value of the missing items is estimated at around eleven thousand dollars.

Body camera footage shows Fields Thornton confirming to officers that she was aware of the active warrant for her arrest.

Fields Thornton, who joined the popular Bravo series during its sixth season, announced earlier this year that she had relocated to Atlanta and would not be returning to the show.