Investigators Question Whether D4vd Had Assistance In Death Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Singer D4vd is now under even deeper examination as investigators explore whether he may have had help in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A police source told PEOPLE that the artist, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, “most likely had help dismembering and disposing of the body.” According to the same source, Burke has not been charged but “has not been cooperative” with detectives. That claim contradicts a previous statement from his representative to NBC Los Angeles, who said he was “fully cooperating” with authorities.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead on September 8 inside the front trunk of Burke’s impounded Tesla, only one day after she turned fifteen. The car had reportedly been sitting abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for close to a month. Neighbors contacted authorities after noticing a strong odor coming from the vehicle. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed her identity and listed both cause and manner of death as “deferred.”

The police source said investigators are “treating this like a homicide” and described Celeste’s body as “decomposing when it was found in a plastic bag.” LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams previously stated that Celeste had been dead “several weeks prior to her body being discovered.” He also confirmed that officers executed a search warrant on September 18 at a residence near where the Tesla had been towed. A landlord told SFGate that D4vd and his manager had been staying at the property but moved out soon after authorities seized electronics and other materials, though Williams did not disclose what was recovered.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Celeste had been reported missing several times in 2024. Online speculation grew after officials noted she had a “Shhh” tattoo similar to one seen on the singer. Her family released a statement saying they were “heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss” as the investigation continues to unfold.