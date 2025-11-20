Paris Jackson Challenges MJ Estate Executors Claiming Her Father’s Legacy Is Mismanaged

Another day, another lawsuit update. Paris Jackson has intensified her battle over control and transparency within Michael Jackson’s estate, accusing the two executors running it of prioritizing their own financial gain instead of preserving her father’s legacy. The thirty year old filed a new objection in Los Angeles court on November 18 that targets the estate’s delayed accounting for the year 2021. She and her brothers Prince and Bigi did not receive that financial report until this past September, nearly four years after it was due.

In her filing, Paris says she is stunned by what she describes as enormous amounts of cash left sitting unused under the control of co executors John Branca and John McClain. She argues that their decisions show they are no longer operating in the best interest of her family. Her legal team wrote that Paris is increasingly concerned the estate has become a vehicle for John Branca to enrich himself rather than serve the beneficiaries and protect her father’s legacy.

Sources connected to the estate dismissed her claims and labeled the objection as another misguided attempt by her attorneys. They insisted that all beneficiaries are receiving proper care.

Paris argues the financial numbers tell a very different story. She claims the executors took more than ten million dollars in compensation for 2021 alone, which she says is more than twice the amount any beneficiary received from the family allowance. Her filing estimates the executors have collected about one hundred forty eight million dollars in total compensation through 2021, an amount she says far exceeds what she and her brothers have received.

Her objection also states that more than four hundred sixty four million dollars in cash is being held with returns under one tenth of one percent. Paris claims this money could have generated about forty one million dollars in profit if invested responsibly. She further criticizes what she calls risky entertainment focused investments, pointing specifically to the upcoming biopic titled Michael. Branca is an executive producer on the project and reportedly cast Miles Teller to portray him in the film. Her filing argues that the estate has transformed into a private entertainment investment fund.

Paris also points out that the executors have not provided accounting for the years 2022 through 2025 and claims those delays are intentional to keep the estate active indefinitely.

The executors have previously stated that Paris has received roughly sixty five million dollars in benefits from the estate and credited themselves with turning a half billion dollar debt into a major power in the music industry.

Paris is now asking the court to reject the 2021 accounting and require new records that she says will reveal the true actions of the executors. A hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2026.