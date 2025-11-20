Spotify Honors 25 Years of Erykah Badu’s ‘Mama’s Gun’ with New Anniversaries Episode

Spotify is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Erykah Badu’s landmark album Mama’s Gun with a new installment of its Anniversaries series, now streaming on the platform. The episode gives fans an intimate look at the album’s creation and Badu’s artistic evolution, featuring reflections alongside Thundercat and DJ Quik.

Badu revisits her early days with the influential Soulquarians collective, watching rare VHS footage and recalling original members like Questlove, D’Angelo, Mos Def, and Common. She even points out a magazine photo with her hand on Common’s shoulder, noting the two later became a couple.

The episode also explores the story behind the album’s title. Inspired by the revolver kept in her grandmother’s nightstand, Badu describes Mama’s Gun as a symbol of power and protection, with each song serving as a bullet carrying its own message.

Badu further breaks down the differences between her onstage presence and studio process. On stage, she taps into a fleeting creative force, while in the studio she aims to craft timeless art.

Spotify’s Anniversaries series highlights classic albums through performances, stories, and exclusive EPs, offering fans a deeper look at music that shaped generations. Mama’s Gun remains a cornerstone of neo soul and R&B, continuing to influence artists and listeners worldwide.