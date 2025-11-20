Tekashi Six9ine’s Mother Held Hostage In Rapper’s Home By Masked Gunmen

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother was held at gunpoint during a violent home invasion at the rapper’s residence in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to multiple reports. The incident occurred while the rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was livestreaming from Miami with YouTuber Jack Doherty. Authorities say four masked gunmen entered the home through the garage and confronted his mother, Natividad Perez Hernandez, who is sixty years old.

Police say the suspects ransacked the home, demanding cash and car keys while one gunman stayed with Hernandez’s mother to prevent her from calling for help. The assailants reportedly fled with valuables, including personal items and electronics. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and deployed a K nine unit to search the surrounding area. Investigators have not publicly confirmed whether the attack was random or targeted, but the circumstances suggest the gunmen may have known who lived in the residence. Tekashi Six Nine was unharmed and was not present at the time of the invasion.

Tekashi has faced a series of security incidents and public conflicts over the years, including previous assaults, robbery attempts, and issues connected to his high profile federal case. While authorities have not linked this home invasion to any prior events, the rapper’s history, public profile, and ongoing disputes have raised questions about whether the assailants specifically targeted him. For now, investigators have not announced a motive, and the case remains active.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement as the investigation continues.