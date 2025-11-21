2K Reveals New ‘NBA 2K26’ Ratings Boosts for Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson

2K has unveiled its latest NBA 2K26 ratings update, spotlighting Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson as three players whose real-life performances have earned notable boosts.
Donovan Mitchell climbs to a 94 OVR after a dominant two-week stretch for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star guard has averaged 32.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting a career best 38 percent from three. Despite an online player recently calling him “washed,” the update affirms he is still one of the league’s elite scorers.
Cade Cunningham also sees his rating rise to 93 OVR. The Detroit Pistons star has led his team to its strongest season start in two decades. His 46-point triple-double, paired with seven stocks, cements him as one of the NBA’s brightest young talents and a likely All-Star selection.
Jalen Johnson continues his breakout campaign with an increase to 87 OVR. The Atlanta Hawks forward has stepped into a key leadership role, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists over the past two weeks. His combination of size, speed and versatility is pushing him closer to the coveted 90 OVR tier.
The new NBA 2K26 ratings update reflects the rising momentum of all three players as they continue to shape the early-season landscape.