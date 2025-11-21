Cardi B Sparks Engagement Rumors with Photo of New Baby and Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B caused a stir late last night after sharing photos of her new baby boy, whose father is New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While the image featuring the newborn swaddled in a Patriots-themed blanket was immediately heartwarming, it was a specific detail in the photo that sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

In the picture, Cardi B’s hand is prominently placed, featuring a large diamond ring conspicuously displayed on her ring finger.

The placement of the stunning piece of jewelry, combined with the news of the baby’s arrival with Diggs, has led many followers and media outlets to suggest that the couple may have secretly gotten engaged. Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has commented on the ring, but the photograph is fueling ongoing rumors about the nature of their relationship.