Conway The Machine Announces New Album You ‘Can’t Kill God With Bullets,’ Drops “Diamonds” Single

Conway The Machine is gearing up for a powerful return. The Buffalo rapper has officially announced his next album, You Can’t Kill God With Bullets, arriving December 12. The project follows a prolific run that includes 2024’s Slant Face Killah, 2023’s Won’t He Do It, 2022’s God Don’t Make Mistakes, and 2021’s La Maquina.

Known for his relentless work ethic, Conway also kept busy in 2024 with collaborative releases like Chaos Is My Ladder 2 with Ransom and V Don, and Special Machinery: The Ghronic Edition with 38 Spesh and Big Ghost Ltd.

Described as one of his most ambitious bodies of work, the new album brings together longtime collaborators The Alchemist, Apollo Brown, and Conductor Williams, while also making room for unexpected contributions from Timbaland and AraabMuzik. It marks Conway’s first release since signing with Roc Nation Distribution earlier this year.

To launch the rollout, Conway delivered “Diamonds” featuring Roc Marciano. Produced by Conductor Williams, the track showcases elite lyricism as both MCs trade sharp quotables. Roc raps, “Make him sing like Teddy Riley in Blackstreet, no diggity,” while Conway adds, “More like a modern day Carlito, I torpedoed to the top of the game without a gold single.”

Backed by jazzy horns and a melodic hook, “Diamonds” signals the elevated craftsmanship Conway is bringing to the upcoming album.