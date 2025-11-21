Defying Gravity: Cynthia Erivo Joins Peloton for Exclusive Wicked 2-for-1 Class

This week, Broadway and film star Cynthia Erivo—the lead actress in the upcoming movies Wicked and Wicked: For Good, and a passionate Peloton Member—made a special visit to Peloton Studios New York (PSNY). Erivo teamed up with popular instructors Matty Maggiacomo and Olivia Amato to lead an exclusive 45-minute, 2-for-1 Walk + Run class that perfectly blended fitness inspiration with the spirit of friendship, strength, and community central to both the Wicked story and the Peloton platform.

The class, an on-demand special, features an empowering playlist of R&B hits and queer anthems, alongside music directly from the Wicked and Wicked: For Good soundtracks. Members can stream this highly anticipated workout starting Friday, November 21, at midnight.

Insights and Shared Passions

The energy in the studio was electric, amplified by the participation of fellow Peloton instructors Rebecca Kennedy, Ash Pryor, Kirsten Ferguson, and Tunde Oyeneyin.

During the workout, Erivo opened up to Matty Maggiacomo about her commitment to fitness, discussing her past experiences running full and half marathons. She emphasized the critical connection between mind, body, and heart in achieving fitness goals, sharing an insightful detail about her process: she would practice her songs while running to truly embody the music.

Erivo also connected with Olivia Amato over their shared passion for animal rights advocacy—a theme that resonates deeply with Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba in the films, as well as her personal life.

The session highlighted the sheer power of showing up together. Cynthia Erivo’s unmistakable spark and dedication to movement created an inspiring, shared experience that Peloton Members can now access and take part in from anywhere in the world.