Don Toliver Unveils “Tiramisu” at Exclusive Phone-Free Ray-Ban Meta & Spotify AUX Event

Ray-Ban Meta and Spotify AUX delivered an unparalleled fan experience this week, hosting an unforgettable Front Row Sessions concert featuring hip-hop star Don Toliver. The event successfully married cutting-edge technology with the pure joy of a live, unrecorded moment, creating a truly intimate performance.
Over 200 dedicated fans packed the venue for the highly anticipated show, which was uniquely designated as a phone-free zone. Instead of reaching for their cell phones, every guest was equipped with a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. This innovative approach allowed the crowd to capture their memories hands-free using the glasses’ built-in 12-MP camera while remaining fully present in the moment.
The experience culminated in a stellar performance by Don Toliver, who debuted his latest track, “Tiramisu,” alongside chart-topping fan favorites like “No Idea” and “No Pole.”
The Artist’s Perspective: “Pure Energy”
Don Toliver praised the unique format, noting how the technology facilitated a deeper connection with his audience.
“There’s nothing like stepping on stage and seeing a sea of faces actually locked in with me—no phones, just pure energy,” said Toliver. “I’ve never done a show like this with everyone living in the moment. Spotify and Ray-Ban Meta created an unforgettable experience for me and everyone who came out tonight.”
To give fans worldwide a taste of the action, Toliver even recorded his own perspective from the stage, filmed entirely through his Ray-Ban Meta glasses. This footage provided a literal “front row” look at the electric atmosphere of the night.
Exploring Hands-Free Audio
Before the lights dimmed for the main performance, guests immersed themselves in interactive zones dedicated to the Spotify experience on the smart glasses. Attendees learned how to seamlessly control their music, from using voice commands to request songs to leveraging the open-ear audio feature, which ensures users stay connected to their surroundings while enjoying high-quality sound.
The Front Row Sessions with Don Toliver stands as a powerful example of how smart technology can enhance, rather than detract from, the shared experience of live music.
Photo Credit: Spotify