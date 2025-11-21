Emails, Bank Records, and Instagram Access Seized in Wendy and Eddie Osefo Fraud Case

Following their arrest last month on insurance fraud charges related to an alleged faked break-in, the criminal case against The Real Housewives of Potomac couple Wendy and Eddie Osefo is revealing the extensive scope of the investigation.

According to court filings from the State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators conducted a massive seizure of the couple’s digital and financial records as part of the discovery process. Law enforcement successfully gained access to virtually every facet of the couple’s personal and business lives.

The records seized included both Eddie and Wendy’s personal and business bank accounts (including Ally Bank, American Express, and Capital One), as well as home security information from ADT Security Services and Ring Protect, Inc.

The discovery hearing documents, exclusively revealed by The U.S. Sun, confirm that investigators accessed multiple private Gmail accounts via a search and seizure warrant served to Google. Furthermore, a warrant was served to Meta Platforms to access Wendy’s Instagram accounts (@wendyosefo and @thedrwendyshow), which were reportedly targeted after she posted a photo with a diamond ring she had claimed was stolen. The seizures also extended to Wendy’s Apple ID and an account with TextNow, Inc.

To trace high-value purchases, the state also gathered information from several luxury retailers, including Van Cleef, Louis Vuitton, Saks, and Ascot Diamonds.

The state also addressed the Osefos’ legal counterarguments, asserting that the arrests were legal and that any statements made by the defendants were voluntary and advised of their rights. Despite the couple’s request to be tried separately, the state is pushing for a joint trial, arguing that neither defendant would be prejudiced by combining the charges.