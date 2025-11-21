Hudson Hues and Harvest Feasts: Our Perfect Friendsgiving at Malibu Farm NYC

There’s something magical about swapping the traditional home kitchen chaos for the effortless elegance of a truly special venue, especially when celebrating Friendsgiving with your favorite girls. This past November, my friends and I found that perfect blend of warmth and wonder at Malibu Farm NYC, perched gracefully on Pier 17.

From the moment we were seated, the view was the main attraction. As the late afternoon sun dipped, it cast a golden glow across the Hudson River, framing the iconic silhouette of the Brooklyn Bridge—a gorgeous, cinematic backdrop that instantly elevated our holiday celebration. Malibu Farm, known for Chef Helene Henderson’s fresh, unfussy, and veggie-forward California-inspired cooking, was the ideal setting for a Thanksgiving meal that felt both decadent and delightfully clean. Her approach—seasonal eating grounded in whole, natural ingredients and vibrant color—promised a feast that was far from heavy, but rich in flavor.

The Abundance of the First Course

Our Friendsgiving experience began with the spectacular three-course pre-fixe menu, served family-style. The Malibu Farms Grazing Table was a visual masterpiece that invited immediate conversation and sharing. It was an array of delicious textures and colors: silky Marinated Goat Cheese alongside bright pink Beet Hummus, creamy House-Made Ricotta, and generous wedges of Point Reyes Blue Cheese flown in from California. With bowls of pomegranate and grapes adding jewels of fruit, and plenty of house-made flatbread and sourdough for scooping, it was the definition of communal abundance.

Seasonal Sides Steal the Show

For the main course, our table chose the Faroe Island Salmon in Yellow Curry. Our choice proved perfect—tasty and aromatic, but the sides were the true stars, celebrating the best of the harvest season.

We passed bowls overflowing with classic comfort and California innovation. The Sourdough Bread Stuffing, kissed with savory bacon, paired beautifully with the tart Cranberry Sauce sweetened with California Honey. We devoured the Mashed Yukon Potatoes mixed with finely chopped broccoli, and the Local Kabocha Squash, fragrant with Brown Butter and Sage, offered a sweet, nutty counterpoint. Even the Roasted Brussels Sprouts, balanced with Honey and Red Wine Vinegar, were irresistible. Every bite, from the rich Heritage Turkey & Mushroom Gravy to the light, zesty Harvest Salad with Heirloom Carrots and Kale, felt intentional and nourishing.

A Sweet and Simple Finish

Ending the feast felt like turning the page on a perfect autumn day. The final course was a beautiful Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream. It was a classic done right: flaky crust giving way to warm, spiced apples, softened by the cool, creamy vanilla.

Dining at Malibu Farm wasn’t just about eating; it was about connecting over food that feels good, with a view that inspires gratitude. This three-course menu is truly the perfect way to celebrate this season, and for any group of friends looking to elevate their tradition, the atmosphere and the fresh, flavorful food at Pier 17 are simply unmatched. It was the best Friendsgiving menu in NYC, and a memory my girls and I will cherish until the next harvest.

Check out my recap below.