Joe Giudice Describes What Diddy May Face Inside Fort Dix Federal Prison

Joe Giudice is offering his own firsthand insight into what Sean Diddy Combs might experience at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, the New Jersey prison where the music mogul is currently serving a fifty month sentence. Giudice spent more than three years at the same facility after his 2014 fraud conviction, and his recollections paint a picture that is far from glamorous.

Diddy, who recently turned fifty six, is incarcerated on two counts of transportation for prostitution. His release date is currently set for June 4, 2028. Giudice told US Weekly that how Diddy adapts will depend entirely on how he presents himself. In his view, “As long as he keeps a low profile and does not try to act like a big shot, he will be fine.”

Giudice then detailed what he described as chaotic and unpredictable conditions inside the facility. He claimed that during late night trips to the bathroom, he witnessed sexual activity among inmates in the shower area. “I got up at like three or four in the morning to go to the bathroom, and you would see the craziest things in there, people you would never imagine,” he said. According to him, guards often ignored what happened behind closed curtains or running water.

Violence, he added, could erupt over almost anything. “I have seen people get stabbed over an onion. You are not in there with the most stable people,” he said, stressing that minor disputes could escalate quickly.

Despite the harsh environment, Giudice noted that certain perks exist for inmates with the right access. He said that some people can get clothing tailored or have other prisoners who cook offer specialized meals. “That is just how it is,” he explained.

Another former Fort Dix inmate echoed the concerns about conditions, alleging that the living spaces are broken down and poorly maintained. They described a single bathroom per floor, faulty plumbing, expired food, and an overall atmosphere they characterized as “horrible.” In their words, “I was there a day and a half, and I told a kid I just met, this is not a jail, this is an insane asylum, and he agreed. It was a zoo.”

If Giudice’s claims are any indication, Diddy’s time at Fort Dix will depend on keeping his head down and adjusting to an environment where unpredictability and overcrowding are part of daily life.