Look Back At ‘Friday’ Film Franchise As ‘Last Friday’ Film Ratchets Up

The ‘Friday’ franchise is gearing up for a long awaited return, and the excitement is already building as Ice Cube and his creative team shape what could be the final installment. With Last Friday officially in development, it is the perfect time to revisit the trilogy that helped define Hip Hop cinema, give rise to timeless characters, and leave an imprint on comedy that still echoes through film, memes, and culture nearly thirty years later.

Friday (1995): The Cult Classic That Started It All

Released on April 26, 1995, the first Friday introduced audiences to Craig and Smokey, two friends forced to come up with two hundred dollars by the end of the day after crossing a neighborhood menace. What began as a low budget comedy became an instant staple. Friday blended West Coast humor, everyday Black neighborhood life, and Hip Hop sensibilities into something that felt both authentic and cinematic.

The film launched unforgettable moments, quotable lines, and careers. Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s chemistry created one of the most iconic comedy duos in film history, and the movie’s influence can still be felt across pop culture today.

Next Friday (2000): A New Neighborhood And New Levels of Comedy

January 12, 2000 marked the release of Next Friday, the sequel that moved Craig from the hood to the suburbs after a local bully escaped prison looking for revenge. The shift in setting brought new characters, new energy, and the introduction of Mike Epps as Day Day, who instantly became a fan favorite.

Next Friday expanded the franchise without losing the charm of the original. It was ridiculous, quotable, and bold, solidifying the series as a franchise rather than a one off hit.

Friday After Next (2002): Holiday Chaos And One Of The Funniest Entries In The Series

Released November 22, 2002, Friday After Next followed Craig and Day Day as they worked as security guards dealing with a neighborhood thief who stole their Christmas gifts. The film turned the holiday setting into nonstop chaos, giving fans another round of classic laughs and cementing the duo of Ice Cube and Mike Epps as comedy gold.

Last Friday: The Final Chapter Gains Momentum

More than two decades later, the fourth and final film is officially underway. Ice Cube has assembled a powerhouse writing team: Aaron McGruder, DJ Pooh, and Mike Epps. McGruder’s sharp pen, known for The Boondocks and its blend of satire and social bite, is already being described by Epps as “top tier,” hinting that this finale may be the funniest and most elevated Friday yet.

Mike Epps, who portrays Day Day, revealed on The Breakfast Club that the writers’ room is already in motion. “Me, Ice Cube, Aaron McGruder and DJ Pooh were just together sitting in a room writing this movie. The movie is going to be crazy,” he said confidently. According to Epps, Last Friday will outdo the laughs in Friday, Next Friday, and Friday After Next.

One major question remains: will Chris Tucker return as Smokey? While Tucker has previously expressed hesitation, conversations with Ice Cube are ongoing. Fans remain hopeful for the comeback of one of the most beloved characters in comedy.

With Cube’s renewed deal with Warner Bros. Entertainment and New Line Cinema as of April, the project is finally gaining traction after years of anticipation.

And if Mike Epps is right, this finale will not just close out a legendary run. It will be the funniest Friday yet.