Michael B. Jordan Honored at 39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

Michael B. Jordan was celebrated as a cinematic force at the 39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton. The actor received the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, while the Motion Picture Association was honored with the Power of Cinema Award, presented by Hill Valley.

The event highlighted Jordan’s career achievements and his dedication to authentic storytelling. Tributes from Hollywood peers poured in. Ben Affleck called him “a young man with enormous talent and even more impressive character… I got to watch him navigate this world with grace and calm, and it has been one of the great joys of my career.” Mahershala Ali reflected, “Even as a young actor, he was able to channel something greater… Michael’s talent has always reflected the truth.” Octavia Spencer praised him as “a brilliant character actor with an unstoppable work ethic… you make a movie that withstands the test of time.”

Tessa Thompson emphasized Jordan’s cultural impact: “Michael’s contribution to film expands visions, not just of Black masculinity, but of the Black family… You embody excellence without ego.” Bradley Cooper added, “You’ve become a hero to so many, not just because of the characters you play, but because of who you are… You are shaping the culture, lifting spirits, and redefining what it means to be a hero.”

Ryan Coogler underscored Jordan’s devotion to craft, citing his 12–15 hour training days, military training for roles, and ability to embody multiple characters in a single day. Jordan thanked Coogler and shared his vision for the future: “There’s so much going on in the world… I want to continue to be the light and hopefully spark that same light in you.”

The evening featured a performance from Sinners, and was attended by luminaries including Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Daniel Kaluuya, Delroy Lindo, Phylicia Rashad, and Octavia Spencer. The ceremony honored Jordan’s remarkable career, his influence on Hollywood, and his commitment to inspiring the next generation of storytellers.