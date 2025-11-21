Mike Epps Teases New ‘Friday,’ Says It May be ‘The Best One’

Mike Epps offered fans an exclusive look at the next installment in the iconic Friday franchise during the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, with co-hosts The Kid Mero and Kazeem Famuyide.

Epps discussed Indiana hoops, shared wild behind-the-scenes stories, and teased the new Friday movie. When asked by Kazeem about the project, Epps revealed, “Me, Ice Cube, DJ Pooh and Aaron McGruder were just in a room last week writing it… This might be the best one. I always say that. I’ve done three or four of them with Ice Cube, but this one is going to be for the books. Legendary.”

He also honored the late cast members who helped shape the franchise, saying, “Of course, some of us ain’t here – Big Deebo John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, rest, peace.”

The episode gave viewers a blend of nostalgia and excitement for what’s next in the Friday series, combining Epps’ candid insights with the humor and energy fans have come to expect. The new film promises to continue the legacy of the beloved franchise while introducing fresh creative elements from the original creators.

Fans can catch the full episode on Wave’s platform to hear more stories and insights from Epps, Ice Cube, and the creative team behind the upcoming movie.