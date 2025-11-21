feature featured

Music Producer Bryan Michael Cox Responds to Usher Lawsuit, Denies Responsibility for $1.7 Million Debt

November 21, 2025
Courtneyb

Music producer and frequent collaborator Bryan Michael Cox has publicly responded to the civil lawsuit filed against him this week by pop superstar Usher, which seeks to recover an unpaid $1.7 million loan.

Usher filed the suit against Cox and his business partners, but Cox released a statement denying direct involvement in the financial transaction, claiming he is only a “passive minority shareholder” in the company involved.

Addressing the news, Cox stressed the importance of carefully choosing business partners, regardless of the investment size.

“I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with. No matter how small the investment…,” Cox wrote. “I’m currently in the middle of a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate, and while the situation has been disappointing, I know my name will be cleared by both sides. It’s just unfortunate that this clarity didn’t come sooner.”

The Grammy-winning producer stated that his legal team has advised him regarding the lawsuit involving the company where the loan originated. “I was not a participant in that business transaction and have no involvement in the ongoing legal process,” he asserted. Cox told fans that the legal battle has not fractured his decades-long relationship with the singer. “While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with @usher remains fully intact.”

Cox, who has produced numerous hits for Usher over the years, concluded by thanking supporters who reached out with concern.