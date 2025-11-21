Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper To Speak At United Nations, Stands With Trump In Christian Conflict In Nigeria

Nicki Minaj made history on Tuesday as the first female rapper to speak before the United Nations, using the moment to highlight growing concerns about violence against Christian communities in Nigeria. During her remarks, she acknowledged former President Donald Trump for bringing early international attention to the issue, a credit she delivered without hesitation.

The gathering itself was bipartisan, but Nicki accepted the invitation with a clear mission. Recent claims from Trump suggest Christians in Nigeria are being murdered strictly because of their faith, and Nicki used her platform to call for urgent global intervention.

Speaking in a soft and steady tone, Nicki admitted she was nervous as she began her address, but she did not waiver in her message. She pressed world leaders to respond swiftly and seriously to the continued reports of religiously motivated killings in the region.

Nicki was invited to the United Nations by United States Ambassador Mike Waltz after she publicly supported Trump’s earlier comments about Nigeria. Her alignment with the former president stunned some observers, but Nicki made it clear she was motivated by conscience, not politics.

While Trump has insisted that Christians are being specifically targeted, the broader reality in Nigeria is complex. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has stated that people of all faiths and backgrounds have faced violence, and outlets such as BBC News and CNN have documented recent attacks affecting both Christian and Muslim communities throughout the country.

Still, Nicki remained focused on the plight of Christian civilians, echoing concerns shared by several international advocacy groups who argue the crisis does not receive the global attention it deserves. As a proud New Yorker with Caribbean and African heritage, she spoke with conviction about the need for every region in Africa to enjoy the same religious freedoms that Americans often take for granted.

During her speech, Nicki also thanked her devoted Barbz for giving her the strength to take on an issue far outside the world of entertainment. She stressed that she was not endorsing any political candidate, insisting her stance was humanitarian rather than partisan.

As for Trump, he continues to warn the Nigerian government to take stronger measures to protect vulnerable communities. Whether the United Nations responds to Nicki’s call remains to be seen, but she made one thing clear on the global stage: she stands firm in demanding accountability and refuses to step back from the crisis unfolding in Nigeria.