Sheff G Calls Out “Inhumane” Conditions at Marcy Correctional Facility

Brooklyn rapper Sheff G is calling out the “inhumane” living conditions at the Marcy Correctional Facility, where he is housed.

“Marcy Correctional Facility is holding me and kicking me out general population and putting me in the handicap dorm,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “It’s against my rights and they threatening me about being a rapper. They took all my shit, cuffed me for 2 hours outside in the cold with no reason and no explanation. I NEED HELP RESPECTFULLY.”

Sheff G claims he's being mistreated in prison. He claims that he was handcuffed and left outside in the cold for two hours pic.twitter.com/ZUQ8oiYDcv — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 20, 2025

He added, “There are people who are sick, people who have lost control to bowel movement so they are 💩’n in the beds and all in the shower and some people are to filling piss in a bottle and throwing it in the same sink they are telling to brush our teeth and wash our face.”

Sheff G is currently serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder as part of a sweeping 140-count gang indictment, which named 32 individuals.

If you recall, Sheff G, along with Sleepy Hollow, stood next to President Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. While on stage, Sheff G delivered what he believed were words of wisdom, saying people will “whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures.”