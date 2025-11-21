Snoop Dogg Partners With RnG Records Bringing Legendary Legacy To Inglewood’s Epicenter Of Music

Today marks the start of a powerful new chapter as global icon Snoop Dogg officially joins forces with RnG Records, one of the most forward thinking independent music hubs in the country. Standing alongside him is Producer Plug, Gustavo Guerra, the crate king and architect of modern sample culture.

Located directly across from the legendary Forum and near Sofi Stadium at 913 South Prairie Avenue in the heart of Inglewood California, RnG Records has quickly grown into more than a record store. It has become a cultural landmark, a gathering point for collectors, creators, and innovators. Among vinyl purists, it is known as the Holy Grail of record destinations, offering an unmatched selection of hip hop, R and B, jazz, city pop, funk, soul, and rare sounds from around the world.

At the center of the store is The Grail Museum, a curated archive that celebrates music history at its highest level. The collection features gems such as an original pressing of Ol Dirty Bastard’s Return to the Thirty Six Chambers, a signed Miles Davis record, the Coffy soundtrack autographed by Roy Ayers, and the original Banana Cover pressing of The Velvet Underground and Nico. These pieces sit alongside countless other treasures that tell the story of generations of music lovers.

RnG’s custom built rolling racks present a wide range of genres including country, soul, funk, R and B, hip hop, and new wave, creating a sonic crossroads that embraces listeners of every background. The store has already drawn visitors from across the globe, including artists such as Steve Aoki, Killah Priest, Psycho Les of The Beatnuts, Daru Jones, and Cappadonna of the Wu Tang Clan.

“Snoop has always been a leader, never a follower,” said Teff of RnG Records. “RnG family with Producer Plug is not just a move, it is a force. We are building the future by honoring the past, and no one represents that balance better than Snoop.”

Through this new partnership, Snoop Dogg and Producer Plug will activate a creative ecosystem that blends vinyl culture, music discovery, and the next generation of artistry.

Stay tuned for what comes next from this growing cultural powerhouse.