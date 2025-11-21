The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Becomes Highest Grossing Solo Tour in History

The Weeknd has officially made music history. His After Hours Til Dawn Tour is now the top-earning male solo artist tour ever, surpassing one billion dollars in revenue. With over 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows worldwide, the global run continues to expand following the 2026 onsale across Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK.

Photo Credit: Matthew Swensen

The tour, which began in 2022, has circled North America twice and traveled through Europe, Latin America, the UK, and Australia. Along the way, it has broken venue records across major cities. During the 2025 stadium leg, The Weeknd delivered more than 40 sold out shows with groundbreaking production. He became the top grossing Black male artist in the history of venues across New York, Denver, Santa Clara, Seattle, Montreal, Orlando, Arlington, and Houston. He also set attendance records for an R&B male artist in Boston, Denver, Edmonton, and Orlando.

The impact extends beyond music. The Weeknd has donated more than 8.5 million dollars from the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, helping support the World Food Program. Additional proceeds from the 2026 dates will continue this effort.

Next year’s leg will add more than 40 shows, beginning April 20 in Mexico City and traveling through Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, and Madrid. Tickets are on sale now at theweeknd.com.