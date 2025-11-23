The holiday season is officially here and whether you’re hosting your own holiday feast or tasked with bringing a dish to a function, odds are that cooking may be a requirement in the near future. Even if you’re not the world’s best cook, you can make it fun by adding a little bit of hip-hop flair to your dishes with these books (which also make great Christmas presents for the hip-hop lover who loves to cook).



Mixtape Potluck Cookbook is a one-of-a-kind collection where Questlove hosts an imagined dinner party filled with friends, along with their favorite dishes and the songs that inspire them. In this cookbook, more than fifty chefs, artists, and musicians contribute recipes, each paired with a track Questlove feels reflects their creative spirit. His commentary highlights how food, music, and entertaining intersect, making the book both engaging and easy to enjoy. Get it here.

Rapper’s Delight: The Hip Hop Cookbook offers thirty recipes inspired by both classic and modern hip-hop artists. Organized into Starters, Mains, and Desserts, it features playful dishes like Wu-Tang Clam Chowder, Public Enemiso Soup, Run DM Sea Bass, and Busta Key Lime Pie. Each recipe is paired with original artwork from thirty rising illustrators. Blending humor, creativity, and cultural references, the book highlights the fun connection between hip-hop music and food. Get it here.

Thug Cooking, First Edition, offers bold and flavorful recipes that are easy to make, helping you cook with confidence and impress your friends and family with your skills in the kitchen. Get it here.

“Hip Hop Cooking” celebrates the world of rappers and lyricists, honoring the culture with humor and respect. The book aims to entertain the very artists who have entertained us. It’s dedicated to every rapper who’s ever been misunderstood—these recipes are my tribute to you. Inside, you’ll find dishes meant to boost your health, make your mouth water, and a few that are more jokes than meals—but it’s up to you to decide which is which. Along the way, you’ll tackle a puzzle in the Table of Contents, learn detox tips, craft a molecular spherification cocktail, explore the 420 chapter, and cook dishes inspired by regions like the South, East Coast, West Coast, and countries such as Korea, Italy, France, and Japan—all named in honor of rappers around the world. Get it here.



From Crook to Cook is Snoop Dogg’s first cookbook, packed with easy, flavorful recipes and entertaining stories from his life. The #1 New York Times bestseller features 50 dishes straight from Snoop’s personal repertoire, ranging from classic soul-food favorites like Baked Mac & Cheese, Fried Bologna Sandwiches, and Shrimp Po’ Boys to simple weeknight staples such as Soft Flour Tacos and Easy Orange Chicken. He also adds his spin on upscale dishes like Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon, while still honoring the iconic snacks and “munchies” his fans know and love. And of course, he includes party essentials like Gin and Juice. Packed with photos and stories, this cookbook appeals to fans of celebrity recipe collections and anyone looking for meals with personality. Whether you’re into soul food, comfort food, or just Snoop’s signature style, the book delivers fun, approachable recipes that bring his kitchen—and his charisma—straight to yours. Get it here.

