Garry George Johnson, known to music lovers as Jellybean Johnson and celebrated as the founding drummer, has passed away at the age of 69. His family confirmed that he died suddenly on Friday night, and the cause of death has not yet been released yet reports indicate it may have been from heart failure.

Jellybean was a loving man and important contributor of the legendary Minneapolis Sound, the movement that blended funk, rock, and soul and became one of the most influential musical forces of the late nineteen seventies and nineteen eighties. As the original drummer for The Time, later known as Morris Day and The Time and The Original Seven, Jellybean helped shape a sound that still echoes through modern pop and R and B, all inspired and created by Prince

Beyond The Time, Jellybean was also a member of The Family, another group formed under the musical vision of Prince. Many on social media have already paid their respects to “Bean” as a beloved musician and songwroiter. Vocalist Susannah Melvoin honored him on Instagram as a brother and remembered him as a gifted guitarist whose entire spirit was fueled by music. In her words, playing guitar was the inhale and exhale of his life.

Jellybean’s talents extended well beyond the stage. He appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in the iconic nineteen eighty four film Purple Rain and also made his mark as a songwriter and producer, most notably helping create Janet Jackson’s 1990 number one hit Black Cat. His contribution to that record showcased the rock edge that made him one of the most versatile musicians to come out of Minneapolis.

His family shared that Jellybean deeply loved his city, his friends, and the community that supported him throughout his journey. Alongside his longtime partner of more than twenty years, Marty Bragg, and her daughter, he founded the Minneapolis Sound Museum, an institution dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of the movement he helped create. Fans can learn more or support the museum through its official website.

Jellybean had just celebrated his sixty ninth birthday this week. His legacy remains stamped in the sound of a generation and in the hearts of the artists and fans who witnessed his greatness. May he rest in power. Last night at Prince’s legendary Paisley Park, there was an album release party for “Around The World In A Day”, but the evening ended with whispers and musical salute to ?Bean” who performed at Paisley Park often. “Bean was a legendary musician yet her was even more legendary and beautiful as a human being, and his legacy goes beyond the music, he was truly special,” says L. Londell McMillan, owner of The Source and longtime friend and manager of Prince. “RIP Bean, and thank you for your gift of music and life.”