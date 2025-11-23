On this date in 1999, Queensbridge icon Nas released his fourth full length studio album Nastradamus on the Ill Will and Columbia imprint. Originally intended as the second half of the planned double release that began with I Am, the project was reworked after widespread bootlegging forced Nas to record new material specifically for this album. The result became one of the most talked about releases of his career at the end of the millennium.

Powered by singles such as “Project Windows” featuring the legendary soul vocalist Ron Isley and the crossover hit “You Owe Me” featuring Ginuwine, Nastradamus quickly made its impact on both radio and the streets. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA less than a month after its release, adding another commercial victory to Nas’ already historic run.

Production came from several of the biggest names of the era, including Timbaland, Havoc of Mobb Deep, DJ Premier, and Dame Grease. The sound ranged from polished, futuristic club energy to raw New York grit, reflecting the dual worlds Nas was navigating at the time.

Nastradamus may often be discussed in the shadow of his earlier classics, but the album remains an important chapter in his catalog and in the story of Queensbridge music at the turn of a new century. Singles from the project still resonate, and the album stands as part of the foundation that carried Nas forward into the next decades of his career.

Salute to Nas for delivering another valuable piece of hip hop history.