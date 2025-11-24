R&B singer Brian McKnight has ignited a firestorm of controversy after revealing in a recent interview that he never truly loved his first wife, Julie McKnight, a stunning admission that he claims explains the ongoing rift with his children.

In comments that have quickly gone viral across social media and entertainment news outlets, the celebrated artist, known for romantic hits like “Back at One,” offered a stark and painful recounting of his first marriage to Julie, which lasted from 1990 to 2003.

McKnight explicitly stated that his relationship with his ex-wife was not rooted in love, suggesting that the foundation of their union was compromised from the start.

This revelation, made years after their divorce, is reportedly tied to the growing public conflict between the singer and his older children. For months, McKnight’s children from his first marriage have spoken publicly about their strained relationship with their father, often expressing feelings of hurt and estrangement. McKnight’s recent comments appear to be an attempt to address the complex dynamics of his family life, arguing that the lack of love for his first spouse explains the resulting turmoil within the family unit.

The statement has drawn sharp criticism from fans and observers, many of whom point to the public nature of the singer’s career, which often capitalized on themes of enduring, deep love. His candid, and arguably hurtful, comments about the mother of his children are being scrutinized for their potential impact on his ex-wife and their shared children.

McKnight has since remarried and has been open about his happiness with his current wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, often referring to her as the true love of his life. However, his recent interview ensures that the focus remains less on his present contentment and more on the painful legacies of his past relationships.