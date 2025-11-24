Chris Paul is officially retiring, closing the chapter on one of the most accomplished careers in modern basketball. The NBA veteran confirmed the news in a new State Farm video released today, answering what he says has been his most asked question this season.

The announcement arrived after a teaser dropped on Instagram yesterday, where Paul hinted at the news alongside Caitlin Clark, Taylor Rooks, his daughter, and the ever-present Jake from State Farm. The lighthearted spot blends humor with reflection, marking a full-circle moment for the star who became one of the most recognizable faces in sports advertising.

State Farm, which has partnered with Paul since 2012, celebrated the milestone, noting its pride in standing by him for more than a decade. The company says it is looking forward to supporting him throughout his final year and beyond, joining fans around the world in honoring his legacy.

Paul retires as a perennial All-Star, elite playmaker, and beloved figure both on and off the court. His influence spans far beyond basketball, stretching into philanthropy, leadership, and pop culture.