Donald Glover says the reason why he canceled his 2024 tour was because he had a stroke, and doctors in Houston found a hole in his heart “If this life isn’t the perfect one; it’s the prototype,” Gambino said while performing. #campfloggnaw #childishgambino pic.twitter.com/Ft9tMp6mmx — Michael Blackshire (@Blackshireflick) November 23, 2025

Donald Glover is pulling the curtain back on his 2024 Childish Gambino tour, revealing that he suffered a stroke during the Louisiana tour stop.

Speaking at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Glover revealed that moment is what led to the cancellation of the tour. Glover revealed that he had a sudden and intense pain in his head and blurred vision.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway,” Glover said. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

He added, “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You’ve got one life, and the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.”