Engineered Tax Services Becomes the Top Pick for Smart Companies with Julio Gonzalez

For more than two decades, Julio Gonzalez has been working to open doors that were once tightly shut. As the Founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Gonzalez built a firm around a simple but uncommon idea: that the country’s most valuable tax incentives should not be reserved for Fortune 500 companies alone.

Today, ETS stands as the nation’s largest specialty tax engineering firm, advising thousands of accounting firms, family offices, and businesses across the U.S. Gonzalez’s work has helped unlock significant tax savings for companies that use those funds to grow, hire, and invest — outcomes that mirror federal policymakers’ original intent but were rarely accessible to smaller enterprises.

A Founder Who Saw the Gap Before Anyone Else

Gonzalez launched ETS in 2001, long before cost-segregation studies and engineering-based tax services became mainstream in the accounting world. At the time, these strategies were largely the domain of major corporations with vast resources. Gonzalez recognized both a market gap and an economic imbalance — and built ETS to close both.

His firm’s expansion has been steady and national. So has his influence. Gonzalez has become a familiar voice in Washington, D.C., weighing in on tax policy and advising lawmakers on how federal incentives can better reach the businesses they were designed to support.

Building an Ecosystem of Tax Innovation

Through ETS and its related companies — Engineered Tax Credits & Incentives and the Gonzalez Family Office — Gonzalez has helped bring engineering-driven tax solutions to industries of every size. His teams focus on services including:

Cost segregation

R&D tax credits

Energy and sustainability incentives

Historic restoration credits

Tax controversy and compliance support

The result is an ecosystem built around capital preservation and sustainable growth. For many companies, the strategies Gonzalez pioneered have become essential tools in managing cash flow and planning long-term investments.

Accolades From Across the Industry

Gonzalez’s role in reshaping the specialty tax sector has earned him widespread recognition. He has been named to Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People, CPA Practice Advisor’s Top 40 Under 40, and The Silicon Review’s 30 Best CEOs. He is also a member of the RIA Channel CEO Hall of Fame and appeared on the cover of Acquisition International Magazine as CEO of the Year.

These honors reflect not just business success but Gonzalez’s broader impact on how tax services are understood, delivered, and valued across the accounting profession.

A Voice in Modern Tax Policy

Beyond his executive role, Gonzalez is an author and a frequent speaker at conferences and corporate events. His lectures often focus on maximizing federal incentives, interpreting new legislation, and structuring long-term tax strategies — topics that resonate with business owners navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape.

His position at the intersection of policy, engineering, and economics has made him one of the most trusted and visible figures in the field.

A Lasting Influence on American Business

Julio Gonzalez’s work has changed how companies — large and small — think about tax planning. By democratizing access to specialized incentives, he has helped thousands of businesses preserve capital, reinvest in their communities, and expand with confidence.

It’s the kind of influence that rarely makes headlines but shapes the direction of industries. And it’s the reason Gonzalez is widely regarded as one of the leading voices in modern tax strategy and reform.

