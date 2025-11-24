Fif Cracks Jokes After Rumors Swirl About Ja Rule Confrontation In New York

Ja Rule found himself back in the headlines after reports surfaced claiming he was involved in a confrontation on Nov. 21 in New York. Once the story started circulating on socials, 50 Cent wasted no time jumping into the mix with his trademark humor, adding fuel to a narrative that had already taken off.

The earliest claim came from Tasha K, who posted that Ja Rule had been attacked outside the New York spot Sei Less. Her message described the situation as serious and immediately set off conversation online.

Now who would do a thing like that, just 🥊punched him all in his milk dud head. LOL pic.twitter.com/7vrKM4j2LD — 50cent (@50cent) November 21, 2025

Ja Rule pushed back on parts of the story while confirming that something did happen. He called out the inaccuracies in Tasha K’s account and said the location was wrong. He added that a few people attempted to run up on him but insisted he walked away without a single mark. To back it up, he shared a clip showing himself relaxed, smoking, and watching television, clearly unharmed.

Once the story started spreading, 50 Cent stepped in with a playful jab, joking about someone tagging Ja Rule on the head and asking who would even do something like that. His comment added another chapter to their long running rivalry and entertained fans who follow their back and forth.

Meanwhile, rumors online tried to pull Max B into the situation, but the available footage is unclear and does not confirm anything about who was involved. Max B addressed the chatter himself and asked people not to attach him or his circle to anything negative, saying he is focused on peace.

For now, the details remain thin, the footage does not answer much, and the conversation is being carried mostly by speculation. Ja Rule says he is fine, 50 Cent got his jokes off, and Max B wants no part of the narrative.