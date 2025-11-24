Federal authorities say rapper FBG Casino, the older brother of Atlanta star Future, is at the center of one of the biggest recent fentanyl seizures in Georgia and is now facing serious federal charges that could put him in prison for life.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Georgia, FBG Casino, whose real name is Rico Deville Buice, was arrested after a Homeland Security Task Force raid on a rental home in Forest Park, a city in Clayton County just south of Atlanta. Agents from FBI Atlanta, DEA Atlanta, and the Clayton County Police Department executed a search warrant at the property on November 14, 2025, as part of a larger initiative called Operation Take Back America that targets fentanyl trafficking and transnational criminal networks.

Prosecutors say that as agents approached the residence, Buice tried to bolt out of a side door but was stopped and taken into custody outside the house. Court documents state that he had roughly 4,000 dollars in cash on him at the time of his arrest. Inside the home, agents encountered his co defendant, 23 year old David Estevan Montillo Diaz of Coachella, California, who exited more calmly as the raid unfolded.

The search of the rental uncovered what federal officials describe as a major fentanyl stash. Investigators report seizing 21 kilograms of fentanyl, a quantity the Justice Department says is enough to cause mass casualties if distributed on the street. They also recovered an estimated 380,000 dollars in suspected drug proceeds. About 300,000 dollars was found in rubber banded stacks in the kitchen and bedroom, while another 80,000 dollars was discovered inside a designer bag that investigators believe belonged to Buice. A Glock 19 pistol, a money counter, a food sealer, and other packaging materials were also recovered, items that agents say are consistent with a wholesale narcotics operation.

In addition to the cash found in the house and bag, agents say Buice had a further 4,000 dollars in his pocket and was carrying the designer bag when he attempted to flee. Other outlets have reported that at least one of the fentanyl bricks was wrapped in packaging stamped with a luxury fashion logo, a method law enforcement officials say is common among sophisticated trafficking networks that brand or disguise their product.

Buice and Diaz have both been charged by federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment if they are convicted. The pair appeared in federal court in Atlanta on November 19, 2025, where prosecutors began laying out the case that this was not a small scale street operation but a high level wholesale transaction.

Federal officials are describing the case as a major win in the fight against fentanyl trafficking. In a public statement, United States Attorney Theodore S Hertzberg said the seizure shows the lifesaving impact of the Homeland Security Task Force and called the operation a strong message to fentanyl traffickers that they can run but cannot hide. FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown echoed that language, calling the seizure of 21 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 380,000 dollars in drug proceeds a direct hit on organizations they say are poisoning communities across Georgia and beyond. DEA Atlanta leadership also pointed to the raid as an example of how multi agency collaboration can remove lethal narcotics from circulation before they ever reach local streets.

A separate detention filing referenced in media reports shows that federal prosecutors are asking the court to keep Buice locked up with no bond while the case moves forward. They argue that the weight of the evidence, the potential life sentence, and Buice’s lifestyle all point to a serious risk that he could flee if released. According to those reports, Buice claimed to earn about 2,166 dollars a month as a studio manager but was living in a 4 million dollar home and associated with a fleet of luxury cars, including foreign models, which prosecutors say raises questions about the true source of his income.

In the music world, FBG Casino has long been known as part of Future’s Freebandz circle, with songs like Cashed Out and a steady presence in Atlanta rap conversations. Outlets covering the case note that this is not his first encounter with law enforcement, but it is his first time facing federal charges tied directly to an alleged fentanyl pipeline. The new case has sparked debate online about the intersection of rap, real street activity, and the ongoing opioid crisis that has hit Black and brown communities hard over the past decade.

For now, both Buice and Diaz remain in federal custody as part of a larger Homeland Security Task Force investigation into what officials say could be a wider supply network, possibly with cartel links. Prosecutors stress that the criminal complaints are only accusations at this stage, and both men are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in court. No trial date has been set, and there has been no public statement from Future about his brother’s arrest as fans and industry insiders watch closely for the next legal moves and any fallout in the music community.