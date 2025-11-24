BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: (Top L-R) Heather Lowery, Ravyn Lenae, Ciara, Nikki Taylor, Ryan Destiny, Mariah the Scientist, Joyce Wrice, Olandria Carthen, (Bottom L-R) Normani, Jhene Aiko and Kehlani attend the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Femme It Forward held its 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala on Friday, November 21, at The Beverly Hilton, celebrating a new class of women whose creativity, leadership, and resilience continue to shape culture. Hosted by Femme It Forward President and CEO Heather Lowery and executive produced by Miatta Johnson and Massah David of MVD, Inc., the evening honored Ciara, Jhené Aiko, Mariah The Scientist, Kehlani, Normani, Olandria Carthen, Ravyn Lenae, and other influential women across music and entertainment.

The night featured special performances from Jordan Ward, FLO, and Goapele, setting the tone for an evening rooted in sisterhood, artistry, and empowerment. The event also recognized mentors from the Next Gem Femme program, the organization’s flagship initiative that pairs young women of color with leading executives across the industry.

One of the most emotional moments came when Teyana Taylor presented her mother, Nikki Taylor, with the Queens Raising Queens Award. Fighting back tears, Teyana said, “I am the mother I am today because you are the mother you chose to be.”

Ciara was honored with The Muse Award, presented by Victoria Monét, celebrating her legacy and influence. Jhené Aiko received the Glow Getter Award from her daughter, Namiko, her mother, Christina Yamamoto, and her sisters, Mila J and Miyoko. Holding back emotion, Jhené said, “This year, they pulled me out of some really dark places. They sat by my side when I could not get out of bed.”

Olandria Carthen accepted the Self-Love Award from her mother, Felicia, telling the audience, “I dedicate this award to any woman who has ever questioned their worth.”

Mariah The Scientist received The Bloom Award from her sister, Morgan Buckles, while Goapele presented Kehlani with The Alchemist Award. Kehlani opened her acceptance with a laugh, saying, “I am nervous, but I had a martini so I should be okay.”

Model Salem Mitchell honored Ravyn Lenae with The Fem Z Award, recognizing her influence on the next generation. Normani accepted the Femme It Forward Award from Ryan Destiny, celebrating her leadership and impact.

Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B and Hip Hop, Gail Mitchell, received the Mentor Excellence Award for her decades of championing emerging talent. The night also introduced the inaugural Sylvia Rhone Legacy Award, presented to the trailblazing executive herself. “The ROI of Black women is infinite,” Rhone declared in a decisive moment.

Closing the evening, Heather Lowery reminded the room of the sacredness of women’s journeys. “To every woman watching, listening, or quietly dreaming, remember your story is sacred; your roots are strong; and your flower will bloom in its own divine timing.”