H. Rap Brown’s Legacy Lives On As Jamil Abdullah al Amin Passes At 82

Jamil Abdullah al Amin, known to history as H. Rap Brown, has passed away at the age of 82, marking the end of a life that shaped activism, culture, and political thought across generations. His son, Kairi Al Amin, shared the news in an emotional video posted on Facebook, offering a prayer for his father’s peace and asking for privacy as the family grieves. In the clip, he reflected on his father’s journey and spoke of returning to the Creator, saying his father is finally free.

Born Hubert Gerold Brown in Baton Rouge, he rose to prominence during the height of the Black Power era of the 1960s. Brown was known for his fiery political voice and for delivering sharp critiques of American power structures. One of his most remembered declarations was that violence is as American as cherry pie, a statement that echoed through movements centered on justice and liberation.

Brown’s early organizing work with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee placed him at the forefront of civil rights battles across the South. He first connected with SNCC in the early 1960s through his older brother and quickly became active in campaigns from Maryland to Mississippi. He worked in communities pushing for voting rights protections and helped strengthen local movements that stood their ground in the face of racial hostility. By 1967, Brown succeeded Stokely Carmichael to become SNCC’s fifth national chairman and removed the word Nonviolent from the group’s name as the organization embraced a more radical posture.

Imam Jamil Al Amin (H Rap Brown) has returned to His Lord. For years we fought to free him. Today he is free. From prison to paradise God willing. He never lost his dignity, his voice never shook. His innocence was proven, but the system didn’t care. We cared. We loved. And… pic.twitter.com/8Tuzf2jsCD — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) November 23, 2025

He briefly served as the minister of justice within the Black Panther Party during a period when SNCC and the Panthers forged a short lived alliance. Known for his powerful speeches, Brown traveled the country calling for structural change and urging communities to organize for their own protection. His book, titled Die Nigger Die, captured his experiences and political philosophy during one of the most turbulent eras in American history.

Brown’s activism eventually placed him on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. After his arrest and time in prison in the early 1970s, he converted to Islam and adopted the name Jamil Abdullah al Amin. Following his release, he settled in Atlanta, became an Imam, and focused on community leadership and spiritual guidance.

His later years were marked by legal turmoil after the 2000 shooting of two Fulton County sheriff’s deputies, a case that led to his conviction and lifelong sentence. Supporters continued to question aspects of the case while al Amin spent the remainder of his life incarcerated.

Jamil Abdullah al Amin left a complicated yet undeniable imprint on the nation. His work with SNCC, his time with the Panthers, his unfiltered political voice, and his evolution into an Imam reflect a life that intersected with some of the most defining movements of the last century. His passing closes a chapter in civil rights and Black Power history while reigniting conversations about the legacy he leaves behind.