Jimmy Cliff, the legendary reggae singer, actor, and cultural ambassador who helped bring Jamaica’s sound to the world, has died at 81. According to BBC, his wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement on Instagram, sharing that the beloved artist died from a seizure followed by pneumonia.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over,” she wrote. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace.”

Born James Chambers in 1944 in St. James, Jamaica, Cliff rose from deep poverty as the eighth of nine children to become one of reggae’s most influential voices. He began singing in his local church at just six years old, showcasing the sweet, mellifluous tone that would later define classics such as “Wonderful World”, “Beautiful People,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Cliff became an international star in the 1960s and played a pivotal role in introducing reggae to new audiences. His iconic portrayal of Ivanhoe Martin in the 1972 film The Harder They Come cemented his legacy in both music and cinema. The film became a cultural landmark, widely credited with bringing reggae to America and expanding its global reach.

Throughout his life, Cliff remained a beacon of Jamaican culture, influencing generations of artists and music lovers. His artistry, activism, and unmistakable voice ensured his place among the giants of global music history.