Joe Budden Clears The Air On Melyssa Ford’s Pause From The Pod

Joe Budden has a popular podcast and his supporting cast is always a part of the conversation. The rapper-turned-podcaster is giving fans clarity on what is really going on with Melyssa Ford and the evolving lineup of The Joe Budden Podcast. The conversation unfolded during a new episode of Artist 2 Artist, released on Nov. 21, in which Budden sat down with Jim Jones to address questions that have been floating around on social media.

So basically, Jones got right to the point when he asked if Melyssa was still part of the team or if Mona, also known as Don’t Call Me White Girl, had essentially stepped into her spot. Budden immediately made it known that there was no hidden shake-up or quiet firing behind the scenes. He repeated that he did not swap anyone and emphasized that Melyssa stepped away on her own terms.

Jim jones asking Joe budden if dont call me white girl was a swap for Melyssa Ford on the show . pic.twitter.com/g223r5IEs0 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 24, 2025

Here’s how Budden explained it. He said that Mona had been in talks with the show for a while, and her addition was part of a long-running conversation rather than a sudden replacement. He made sure to salute Melyssa and said the entire team loves her.

Jones then shifted the spotlight to Mona, who joined the show earlier this year and has already become a standout presence. He praised her natural comedic energy and said her vibe alone brings joy before she even opens her mouth. He described her as someone who can make a room light up just by walking in.

With Budden’s comments, fans now have a clearer picture of the changes on the pod. There is no hidden dispute, no drama behind closed doors. Instead, it is a moment of transition, respect, and new voices stepping into the mix while a familiar one steps back.