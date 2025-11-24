Lil Uzi Vert is officially entering a new era. The global trailblazer has signed with Roc Nation Distribution, a move that allows them to remain independent while retaining full ownership of their masters. Along with the announcement, Uzi released the new single “Chanel Boy,” produced by ZeeGoinXrazy.

With this signing, Uzi joins JAY Z and Rihanna as the only artists managed by Roc Nation and also signed to Roc Nation Distribution. The Philadelphia star has also inked a deal with Roc Nation Publishing, further expanding their creative footprint.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we are thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” said Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy with full creative control and the resources to reach new heights.”

Across Uzi’s celebrated career, the multiple Grammy-nominated and RIAA Diamond-certified artist has accumulated more than 31 billion streams. Uzi’s genre-bending sound and futuristic style have earned them a dedicated global following and a reputation as one of the most innovative voices of the generation.

You can see the “Chanel Boy” video below.