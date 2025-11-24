Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams has unveiled the ultimate collaboration in high-low fashion, partnering the legendary French luxury house with iconic American boot maker Timberland for a hyper-exclusive, ultra-luxe footwear release priced at a staggering $82,000.
The new Louis Vuitton x Timberland boot redefines the limits of luxury workwear, transforming the classic six-inch silhouette into a collector’s item wrapped in gold and Italian craftsmanship. This limited-edition piece connects back to Williams’s ongoing vision for LV Menswear, showing a continued interest in elevating everyday aesthetics.
The Anatomy of Opulence
The boot’s lavish price tag is justified by its exclusive materials and detailing. Each panel of the boot is meticulously wrapped in rich Italian leather, embossed with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram pattern.
The hardware, which typically features brass or nickel on standard Timberlands, has been upgraded to a jaw-dropping 18-karat gold. This includes the prominent Louis Vuitton initials applied in gold leaf to the tongue, as well as the metallic eyelets, lace tips, and the accompanying hangtag hardware. Even the familiar Timberland tree logo on the heel is given a precious gold makeover. The only element retaining its original, grounding aesthetic is the classic gum outsole.
Extreme Exclusivity
This collaboration is defined by its scarcity, making it a true target for high-value collectors and serious luxury enthusiasts. Only 50 individually numbered pairs of the Louis Vuitton x Timberland boot will be produced worldwide.
In keeping with the theme of ultimate luxury, the boots do not come in a standard shoebox. Instead, each pair is presented and stored inside a custom-made Louis Vuitton monogram trunk, perfectly tailored to house the opulent footwear.
Securing a pair will require more than just money; these boots will not be available through traditional retail channels. Prospective buyers will need to connect with private sellers, specialized collector platforms, or directly contact Pharrell Williams and the Louis Vuitton headquarters to acquire one of these rare pieces, ensuring that only the most highly-connected individuals will have them under their Christmas tree.