Melissa L. Atkinson: From PNEx Co Host to Culture Architect

Byline: Kaitlyn Gomez

ATLANTA, GA | November 2025 — Fresh off co anchoring the 2025 PNEx Conference with legends like Les Brown and Bishop Dale Bronner, Melissa L. Atkinson isn’t resting on applause. She’s building her platform. The Army veteran, culture creator, and host of the Hard Wig Soft Life podcast is moving from the guest spot to the driver’s seat, shaping the next chapter in leadership for creatives of color.

And she’s doing it her way.

Melissa’s voice isn’t rehearsed or repackaged. It’s lived in. The kind that doesn’t skip the parts where things fell apart. From multiple arrests and eviction notices to national press and podcast charts, her story isn’t just inspiring. It’s disruptive. She’s not asking for a seat at anyone’s table anymore. She’s designing her own, complete with velvet chairs, vintage rugs, and a speaker lineup that looks like the communities she’s serving.

With Hard Wig Soft Life recently breaking into Goodpods’ Top 50 Self Improvement podcasts, Melissa has become a magnetic presence both on the mic and in the room. She’s hosted purpose driven conferences, modeled for national campaigns, and built systems that help people, especially women of color, turn personal pivots into powerful platforms.

And now, she’s about to launch something even bigger.

Insiders close to Melissa have confirmed a new event experience is on the horizon. One that reflects the rawness, intention, and vision she’s quietly seeded. Though details are still under wraps, early social clips hint at something intimate, curated, and deeply community rooted. Something that isn’t chasing hype. It’s built for legacy.

“This next season isn’t about showing up perfect,” Melissa shared in a recent interview. “It’s about showing up real, and building with people who get it.”

With roots in Tampa and reach across ATL, NYC, and LA, Melissa’s influence is quickly expanding beyond podcasting. She’s actively booking brand collabs, speaking opportunities, and curating experiences that merge healing, and homegrown brilliance.

In a media landscape that often overlooks layered stories, Melissa L. Atkinson is making sure complexity has a mic and a moment.

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/melissalaboriel/

Website: https://www.hardwigsoftlifepodcast.com/

PENx 2026 : https://powernetworkingconference.com/profile/melissa-l-atkinson/

