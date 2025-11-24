RJ Talks About Finding Himself Through Fashion

Ralph “RJ” Gregory Jr. has never been the loudest person in the room, but he’s always been the one who paid attention. Growing up in Petersburg, Virginia, he dealt with more self-doubt than he likes to admit. Confidence didn’t come easy, and fitting in wasn’t something he ever felt good at. But even during those years, one thing stayed constant — he loved art, style, and the way clothes could say what he didn’t always have the words for.

That quiet connection with creativity eventually pushed him toward fashion. In 2016, he took a chance on himself and launched RJ Brands Customs, not because he wanted to chase trends, but because he wanted to express who he really was.

A Brand Built on Real Life, Not Hype

RJ isn’t trying to compete with big-name designers or copy what’s popular. His work comes from the experiences that shaped him — the low moments, the rebuilding, the days he wasn’t sure of himself. Those feelings turned into ideas, and those ideas turned into designs that reflect 90s energy mixed with his own modern twist.

“The brand started as something for me,” he says. “But once people started connecting with it, I realized it was bigger than that.”

Today, RJ Brands Customs stands for individuality. Not the social media version — the real kind. The kind that doesn’t always look perfect, but always feels honest.

Made for Everyone Who’s Figuring Life Out

RJ hates the idea of fashion being limited to certain people or certain looks. In his world, style has no size, no color, no gender rules, no “you don’t fit the mold.” He built his brand to be open to anyone who’s still figuring themselves out, the same way he was — and still is.

His message isn’t complicated:

Wear what makes you feel like you. Don’t apologize for it.

Quiet Impact, Real Intentions

RJ doesn’t pretend his journey has been smooth. He’s still learning and still growing — and he’s open about that. He doesn’t claim to have the answers; he just knows what it feels like to doubt yourself and still show up anyway. That honesty is what makes people gravitate toward him.

He’s not chasing fame. He’s building a path. And he hopes it gives the next young designer, model, or creative the courage to start their own.

What Comes Next

RJ isn’t trying to rush anything. He wants his brand to grow naturally, through people who truly connect with it. He has plans — bigger collections, collaborations, and eventually working with young artists who need guidance — but he’s moving at his own pace.

Ask RJ what he’s most proud of, and he’ll tell you it isn’t a design or a moment.

“It’s that I stayed myself,” he says. “And I want other people to feel like they can do the same.