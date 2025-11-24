Summer Walker has released a new album, but her personal life is currently making headlines. The Finally Over It singer is addressing her request to be Rich the Kid’s side chick. Rich is currently engaged to his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

In audio captured online, Walker reveals that she wants to connect with Rich The Kid, despite the status of his relationship with Brixx. Walker even suggested that her phone number be saved under “Pizza Hut” to conceal her identity during interactions.

Brixx would enter the chat, claiming Walker has been harassing her for two years, stemming from the moment she caught her and Rich the Kid dating. You can tap into all the tea below.