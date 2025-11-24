On this date in 1993, legendary Corona Queens crime rhyme specialist Kool G Rap and his longtime partner DJ Polo released their third and final collaborative album Live And Let Die on the Juice Crew’s famous Cold Chillin Records imprint.

Despite the fact that Warner Brothers refused to distribute the album due to its graphic cover art and unfiltered lyrical content, Live And Let Die remains widely regarded as one of the strongest works in Kool G Rap’s catalog. Produced primarily by Sir Jinx of Lench Mob, the album carried a gritty West Coast edge while staying true to the raw street narratives that defined the early nineties era of so called gangsta rap.

From robbing his Italian connect on the cinematic track On The Run to executing a deceitful drug partner in Ill Street Blues, the album explored every layer of criminal life, capturing both the adrenaline and the consequences with Kool G Rap’s unmatched storytelling. The original seventeen track project also included the classic posse cut Two To The Head featuring Ice Cube, Bushwick Bill, and Scarface, solidifying its place as one of the hardest rap collaborations of the decade.

The 2008 reissue added a bonus disc with several remixes of On The Run and Ill Street Blues, giving new listeners and longtime fans expanded access to two of the album’s most iconic records.

Thirty two years later, Live And Let Die stands as a masterclass in street narrative rap, a final statement from one of hip hop’s most revered duos, and a timeless piece of Queens history. Salute to G Rap and Polo for delivering a classic that continues to influence lyricists across generations.